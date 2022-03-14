Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

ALB stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.15. 27,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,348. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $141.94 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.00 and its 200-day moving average is $232.38. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

