Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PCX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,544. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is based in Lewisville, Texas.

