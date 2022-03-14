Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.05. 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,310,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

