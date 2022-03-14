WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.37

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 1135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,694,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 555.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 455,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 386,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 234,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 175.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.