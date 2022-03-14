Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

PNFP stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,833. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

