$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.18. 46,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

