Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Drops By 50.0%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SPXSY stock traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $75.00. 185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

