Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the February 13th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

