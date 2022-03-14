OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.58

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 48111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

