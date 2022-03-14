Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $76.78 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $371.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inogen by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inogen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,952. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

