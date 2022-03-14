Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.70

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 5632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $9,229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 116.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,638,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.