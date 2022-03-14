ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.64

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 8391070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.