Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 231495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

