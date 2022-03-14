Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.67

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 70793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.