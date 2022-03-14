Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 211 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.57.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $4.81 on Monday, hitting $117.82. 1,023,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE: NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

