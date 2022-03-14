FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.23

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $126.08, with a volume of 25101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

