Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.54. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.21. 12,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,098. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

