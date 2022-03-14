Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $9.05 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $43.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 1,113,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,516,077. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

