JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) Target Price to 330.00

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 385.00 to 330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JYSKY remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jyske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of 9.99 and a twelve month high of 9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.99.

Jyske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jyske Bank A/S provides a range of financial solutions to personal and corporate clients in Denmark, Gibraltar, and Germany. The company operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment engages in the provision of advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions to personal and private banking clients, as well as corporate clients; and trading of interest-rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives.

