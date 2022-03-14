Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT Lowered to SEK 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 180 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,327. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.