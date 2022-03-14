Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $23,325.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

