Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to report $44.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,113. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

