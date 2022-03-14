Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 130,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average is $209.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

