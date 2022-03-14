Sleep Number (SNBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR):

3/1/2022 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

2/25/2022 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Sleep Number had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Sleep Number had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $80.00.

2/4/2022 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

SNBR traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,917. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,938,000 after buying an additional 124,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

