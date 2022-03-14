JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 220

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.