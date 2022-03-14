Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.32

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 3003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.55.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)
Recommended Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.