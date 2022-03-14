PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 15,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 404,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 196,300 shares of company stock valued at $860,459.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

