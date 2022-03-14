Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.81

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

