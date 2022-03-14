First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 50.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 24.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

FEP traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $36.57. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,683. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

