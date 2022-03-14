M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $938.00

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 938 ($12.29) and last traded at GBX 938 ($12.29), with a volume of 56023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £513.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 830.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 817.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.80), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($29,431.66).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

