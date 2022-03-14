First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,294. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

