First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,294. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.