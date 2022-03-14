Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.60. 142,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

