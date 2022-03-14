MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT Raised to €245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €220.00 ($239.13) to €245.00 ($266.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $107.15. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

