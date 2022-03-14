Throne (THN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $32.08 million and $2.08 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.97 or 0.06522128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.23 or 1.00047536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00040559 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

