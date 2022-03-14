-$0.06 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 49,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,008. The company has a market cap of $939.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

