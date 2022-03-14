Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Declines By 42.6%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GDLC stock traded down 0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting 18.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,777. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 17.07 and a 52-week high of 73.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 28.58.

