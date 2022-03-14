Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,841,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

FRLN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,906. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

