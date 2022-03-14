Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 267249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$330.52 million and a P/E ratio of -57.74.
About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)
