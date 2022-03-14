Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 11%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares dropped 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 18,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 380,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $890.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $16,757,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

