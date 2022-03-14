H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock remained flat at $$23.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLUYY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

