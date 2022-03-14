Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.01. 367,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,511,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

