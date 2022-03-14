Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Declines By 38.8%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 27,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,779. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
