Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.65 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.65 target price by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE:AOT traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.97. The company had a trading volume of 669,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of C$421.96 million and a P/E ratio of -44.09. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

