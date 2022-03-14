Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPLB remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Monday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
