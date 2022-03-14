Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 49,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $151.75. 424,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

