Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a C$1,830.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$981.00.

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 795,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,616. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$24.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

