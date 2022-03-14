Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Entain (ENT)

Entain (LON: ENT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/14/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/9/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/4/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/4/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/21/2022 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($34.07) to GBX 2,050 ($26.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/1/2022 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/19/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.07) price target on the stock.
ENT traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,531.50 ($20.07). 1,228,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,392. The company has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.
In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,075.47).
Featured Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.