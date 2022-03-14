XTRABYTES Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $332,975.38 and $26.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00233979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00171376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.