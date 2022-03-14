Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $167,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,200. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

