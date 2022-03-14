Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$56.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Insiders sold a total of 9,855 shares of company stock valued at $491,692 in the last quarter.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.43. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

